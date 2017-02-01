Throwback Thursday: Children’s Home

The first Children’s Home, on the northwest corner of West Main Street and Nelson Avenue, was built in 1884. Needing more space, a new facility was built in 1902 on Route 68 North (where Faith Baptist Church now stands). The Clinton County Children’s Home closed in 1980. Photo courtesy of Clinton County History Center, www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

