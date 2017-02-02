The Stranger — A Tribute to Billy Joel set for Murphy

WILMINGTON — With over 150 million records sold worldwide in a career spanning nearly 50 years, singer, songwriter, composer and performer Billy Joel is one of the world’s most beloved musical artists of the past 100 years.

And The Stranger — A Tribute to Billy Joel is “the complete premiere tribute to the music of one of the world’s most beloved performers. Comprised of some of the best and most experienced musicians in the business, this 6-piece band brings together an authentic replication of Billy’s timeless music, crowning it with soulful, spot on vocals that makes listening to a Billy Joel song so special.”

Out front on piano and lead vocals is founder and frontman Mike Santoro. Born and raised in Levittown like Joel himself, Mike not only looks and talks a lot like Billy, but “has the piano chops, vocal prowess and stage presence of the Piano Man — so much so that you will soon forget you are watching a tribute show.”

The Stranger promises to give you the Billy Joel experience with the sound of his original band in its prime … energetic, interactive and often unpredictable.

From his radio hits to classic B-sides, sprinkled with great songs from similar artists such as Elton John and Paul McCartney, it’s everything you’ll ever want in an evening out of great music.

This event is coming to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. For tickets, call 937-382-3643 or visit themurphytheatre.org.

Mike Santoro is featured in The Stranger — A Tribute to Billy Joel. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_home-page_july-2015-crop-u4902.jpg Mike Santoro is featured in The Stranger — A Tribute to Billy Joel. Courtesy photos Three of the members of the six-piece band perform during the tribute. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_band.jpg Three of the members of the six-piece band perform during the tribute. Courtesy photos http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_stranger-logo.jpg Courtesy photos

Six-piece band performs Feb. 18 at Murphy Theatre