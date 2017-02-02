Kevin Snarr steps down from Wilmington City Schools’ Board of Education

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education member Kevin Snarr is stepping down from his position.

Snarr retired with the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) effective Jan. 31, and one requirement to initiate retirement with STRS is that employees cease all public employment at the time of initial retirement. Accordingly, Snarr is required to step down from his elected position on the school board.

Snarr, a 1986 graduate of Wilmington High School, has served on the Board of Education for nine years.

He began his career in education in 1990, teaching U.S. government at Wilmington High School. Snarr has been with the district as a student, employee, or board member for more than 33 years.

Snarr, 48, plans on continuing to work, likely in public education, as well as develop his real estate career with Bennett Realty. He and his wife Tanya live in Wilmington and have four children, all who attend Wilmington City Schools.

The WCS board stated it wants to thank Snarr for his service, and announced there is a vacancy on the board. The board stated it must begin the process to replace Snarr soon, and name the replacement within 30 days.

The newly appointed school board member will serve until Dec. 31, 2017.

District residents interested in being considered for the board appointment should contact WCS Treasurer Kim DeWeese for an application at 937-382-1641 or by email kim.deweese@wilmington.k12.oh.us . The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

People who serve on school boards in Ohio must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. If the appointee wishes to continue serving on the board, they will stand for election in the next general election.

WCS Board of Education President Steve Murphy said board members will review all applications and decide on the replacement at a special meeting of the board.

Snarr http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_K_Snarr_p_f-1.jpg Snarr