Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court. Incidents are presumed to be under investigation. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently received the following reports:

• At 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 27, police received a theft report from a 39-year-old female. The female advised that she was loading her vehicle up for a trip at her residence at the 1-99 block of Peterson Place, and was letting the vehicle heat up. She advised that she left her purse in the car which had the vehicle key FOB when she went inside to get her baby and when she came out someone took her purse from the vehicle. Along with the purse and key FOB, the report lists her Visa/Master card, a US Passport, and driver/pilot license as stolen.

• At 8:52 a.m. on Jan. 28 police received a stolen vehicle report. 200 block Clark St. The victim, a 48-year-old female, advised she went out to start her car so it would warm up, went back inside and by the time she came out it was gone. The report lists the vehicle as a 2015 dark gray Chevy Malibu with a white V sticker on the rear window.

• At 2:2o p.m. on Jan. 23, police responded to a menacing complaint at Florence Avenue in Wilmington. The officer advised that since the couple lived outside the city that they call the Sheriff’s Office. The couple requested extra patrols in the area, other units were advised of the situation.

• At 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 23, police assisted in locating a resident’s relative who they hadn’t been in contact with in over a year.

• A theft report was made to authorities at 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 23. According to the report, a 57-year-old female told authorities she let a 57-year-old and 41-year-old male live in her apartment for a month but made them leave. She then discovered that about half of her Tramadol prescription was missing, according to the report. She also said a small pill container had been removed from her key ring. The 57-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 11:22 a.m. on Jan. 24 police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The victim is listed as a 50-year-old Middletown female and the suspect is a 23-year-old Wilmington male. The car listed is a 1995 red Ford Mustang.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 police received a called from a 41-year-old Wilmington male who advised he on the railroad tracks on Rombach and was thinking of hurting himself. An officer responded and made contact, asking him if he wanted to go to the hospital. The subject advised he would and the officers transported him to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• An assault incident was reported to authorities at 10:08 a.m. on Jan. 25. The victim listed is a 23-year-old female from Penn Yan, N.Y. and the suspect is listed as a 50-year-old male from Penn Yan, N.Y. The incident allegedly took place at the 800 block of Prairie Avenue.

• At 11:26 a.m. on Jan. 25, police were notified of a theft from a vehicle that took place between Christmas 2016 and Dec. 27, 2016. The victim listed is a 31-year-old Wilmington male.The items listed as stolen included a Livewire Diesel Tuner, a Power Acoustic radio, a Coast HPZ flashlight, and 10 DVD’s.

• The theft of a laptop was reported to police at 1:11 p.m. on Jan. 25. The reports lists a 43-year-old Wilmington male as a suspect.

• Police received a theft report at 10:40 am. on Jan. 26. A 28-year-old Wilmington male told authorities sometime overnight someone entered his vehicle and took various tools. These items included a gray bag containing a 24 piece gear ratcheting wrench set, gear wrench break bars, Craftsman breaker bar, and a Stanley wrench.

• At 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, the manager of a Wilmington store told authorities that a female subject entered her store and stole money from her purse. The report lists a 31-year-old female and a 33-year-old male, both from Sabina, as suspects.

• At 3:41 p.m. on Jan. 26 police received a call from a 31-year-old male who reported the theft of a radio from his vehicle. According to the victim, it was taken sometime between Jan. 22 and 26.

• At 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 26, police received a report from Dayton Children’s Hospital about a sex offense involving a juvenile victim. The report lists a 69-year-old male as a suspect.

Wilmington police also recently arrested or charged the following people:

• Dylan Goodwin, 18, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged offenses involving underage persons.

• Dustin Hively, 28, of Midland, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Joseph Faul, 24, of Jamestown, was arrested for alleged O.V.I.

• Cassandra Halcomb, 19, of Lynchburg, was arrested on one count of alleged theft and one count of alleged theft by deception.

• Geordan Caldwell, 25, of Xenia, was arrested on one count of alleged menacing, one count of alleged criminal mischief, and one count of alleged criminal trespass.

• Matthew Fulton, 31, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Nickolaus Garrison, 30, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged possession of heroin.

• Hezekiah Rollins, 37, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Cain Tippie, 28, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• David Campbell, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested on one count of alleged criminal mischief, one count of alleged failure to comply, and one count of allegedly resisting arrest.

• Courtney Jackson, 33, of Washington Court House, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Michelle Campbell, 41, of Maysville, Ky., was arrested for alleged unauthorized use of property.

• Austin Greene, 22, of Leesburg, was arrested for allegedly endangering children.

• James Bennett, 47, of Stout, was arrested on one count of alleged assault and one county of alleged sex registration violation.

• Hannah Lefevers, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged possession of marijuana.

• Jonathan Grewe, 26, of Middletown, was charged for alleged possession of controlled substance.

• Yasmeen Medley, 25, of Wilmington, was charged for alleged possession of controlled substance.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

