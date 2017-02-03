WPD: Man arrested that used fraudulent credit cards

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police recently received a report of a credit card transaction at a local business where the subject purchased items using a fraudulent credit card. Since the cards that were used were skimmed cards, the transaction wasn’t detected as fraudulent until after it was completed, according to Police Chief Duane Weyand.

“Since our suspect in this case got away with it once, he decided to try his luck again by coming back to the same store the next day,” said Weyand. “This time we were waiting on him.”

Charged with misuse of credit card and grand theft was Patrick Thomas, 36, of Detroit, Michigan. Weyand said on his person were additional credit cards, all of which had fake information on them.

Thomas is currently in the Clinton County Jail.

