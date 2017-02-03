WPD: Shots fired, thefts lead to arrests

WILMINGTON — We have had a pretty busy week. We had three shots-fired calls in the Doan Street area — two of which we feel are connected — and made an arrest after a short vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit that led to a subject being taken into custody after being tased for allegedly resisting arrest.

In custody from this incident is David Campbell, 22, of Wilmington. He was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. We anticipate other charges once the prosecutor has reviewed the case.

Suspicious person calls was our highest type of call volume for the week, followed by crimes against person calls (assaults/domestics).

A prime example of our great citizens that call in suspicious persons calls was in the north side of town where a resident called in people walking through yards and around vehicles. This ended up leading to an arrest and several thefts cleared up.

In custody was one juvenile from Blanchester; after a short foot pursuit he was apprehended. We can’t thank our citizens enough for reporting activity.

We had eight theft reports this week. The property that was stolen consists of a radio, a laptop, tools, money, a purse, and liquor. Most of these items were stolen from a parked that wasn’t secure.

We handled 265 calls for service with 31 arrests. Over the week some arrests that stand out include: Millard Buchanan, 74, at-large address, for alleged assault; Christina Stove, 25, from Pleasant Plain, for alleged theft; Tyanna Campbell, 32, of Wilmington for alleged assault; Geordan Caldwell, 25, of Xenia for alleged menacing and trespassing; and Courtney Jackson, 35, of Washington Court House for alleged theft.

Duane Weyand is Chief of Police of Wilmington.

