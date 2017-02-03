Meth maker gets 3-year prison term

WILMINGTON — A man who had five one-pot methamphetamine labs on the back seat of his car has received a three-year term of prison.

Donald T. Holt, 53, of Hillsboro, had an active warrant for his arrest when a deputy sheriff woke him up Oct. 30 while Holt sat inside a 1995 Mercury on Main Street in Martinsville.

Holt at the time was sweating and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, according to court papers.

The deputy searched Holt and found a glass pipe, straw with powder residue and a bag with a crystal substance.

A detective responded to the scene and examined the contents of a plastic bag on the back seat of the car, finding five plastic bottles containing a mixture of powder and pieces of black chunks which appeared to be pieces of lithium metal, according to the detective’s affidavit.

As a result of a plea agreement, Holt was convicted of illegal manufacture of drugs. The conviction carries with it mandatory prison.

The defendant served at least two prior prison terms in the 1980s time frame, but this latest conviction is his first felony offense since then, court papers stated.

As a part of the negotiated settlement, both prosecution and defense counsel recommended a three-year prison term, which is the minimum mandatory term for the conviction.

Time credit was granted for 80 days already served in the county jail. Holt’s operator license is suspended for three years.

After he is released from state prison, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority will supervise him for three years.

In other recent common pleas court sentences:

• Cynthia M. Egner, 57, of Wilmington, who was on community control, saw her community control revoked and was given a nine-month term of prison at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Her original conviction was for aggravated assault. She was granted time credit toward her prison term of 134 days she had already served in jail on the case.

• Kathleen M. Estep, 27, of Blanchester, who was on community control, saw her community control revoked and was given a nine-month term of prison at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Her original conviction was for assault. She was granted 51 days of time credit for time already spent in jail on the case.

