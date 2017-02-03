Clinton Co. Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington at 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 23 in reference to recovering a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, belonging to a 56-year-old Hillsboro male, is listed as a dark blue Oldsmobile four-door minivan.

• At 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 24, a deputy made contact with a 43-year-old Clarksville man who advised that his roommate had stolen multiple items when he moved out from the residence at the 100 block of Linton Avenue in Clarksville. The items listed as stolen included a 50-gallon water heater and one interior paddle missing from a Maytag clothes dryer. The report lists the theft occurring from noon, Jan. 23 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.

• A sheriff’s unit was dispatched to the 300 block of Weisflock Road in Lynchburg to conduct a welfare check on an adult female at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. According to the report, the deputies spoke the husband and was informed he had returned from work to find his five-year-old daughter and 11-month-old at home alone. The female was later located and admitted she left the children at home alone prior to her husband returning home from work. The report indicates that the case is still under investigation.

• At 7:34 p.m. on Jan. 25, a suspect was located driving a Nissan Versa which was reported stolen from a car dealership in Cincinnati. The report lists the 800 block of Wisbey Road in Blanchester as where the incident happened.

• At 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 26, a deputy observed a vehicle pull into the closed parking lot at the 5200 block of U.S. 22 West in Wilmington. According to the report, after the K-9 indicated on the vehicle, a search was made of the vehicle locating three bags of an unknown white substance and a hypodermic needle containing a clear substance.

• A Clinton-Massie High School student is suspected of inducing panic after allegedly sending an email between 8:39 a.m. and 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 24. The email allegedly advised that the student wanted to bomb the school.

• At 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 26 a report was made about a student allegedly inducing panic. According to the report, a Clinton-Massive High School student faked a fourth seizure within two weeks. The report indicates that the class had to be evacuated each time. According to the report, the student then got up and while sitting in a chair tried to kick a teacher.

• Deputies responded to the 1-99 block of Collette Road in Waynesville at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in reference to an 81-year-old female who had been scammed. According to the report, the victim said that she received a phone call that had a Canadian phone number and they scammed her out of $7,000.

• At 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 29, deputies received a theft report from a 53-year-old Hillsboro man. According to the report, the victim advised that “an unknown person(s) gained entry into five unlocked trucks that were located on his lot and removed items.” The incident took place at the 4000 block of State Route 72 on Sabina and the items listed as stolen included a 7 inch GPS screen and a CB radio.

Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested or charged the following people:

• Emili Cain, 18, of Wilmington was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to the report, Cain allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old Martinsville male and a female subject at the 2200 block of Green Road in Martinsville. The female victim advised that Cain and another suspect has trespassed inside her residence before the assault took place.

• Jeremiah Eidenier, 41, of Sabina was arrested for allegedly possessing drug abuse instruments. According to the report, deputies were called out to the 1-99 block of Cedarwood Lane in Sabina on a report of a drug overdose. Upon arrival, they made contact with Eidenier’s wife who advised that he was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for what she suspected was a drug overdose of heroin. The deputies seized a hypodermic needle and a metal spoon with cotton and white residue.

• Brittany Caplinger, 29, of Leesburg, was arrested for allegedly possessing drug abuse instruments. While conducting a traffic stop at 4 a.m. on Jan. 29 in Blanchester, the deputy noted that as he saw the passengers attempt to hide items. According to the report, after further investigation, it was found that the female passenger, Caplinger, lied about her name due to having warrants and being in possession of hypodermics. The male driver was cited and released for DUS and Caplinger was arrested for the falsification and drug abuse instruments.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CCSO.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574