WC plans Black History Month activities

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s annual observance of Black History Month will offer the campus community and general public numerous opportunities to gain greater knowledge and appreciation for the contributions of African Americans.

Activities commence Feb. 6 and 9 with two days of reflections by students that visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC in December. These are from noon to 12:50 p.m. in Pyle Center C&D. Persons can purchase their lunch in the adjacent Student Dining Hall.

Dr. Julius Bailey, lecturer and author, will present the Black History Month Lunch Lecture Feb. 13, from noon to 12:50 p.m., in Pyle Center C&D. Bailey, a Christian existentialist, teaches in the Department of Philosophy at Wittenberg University. He is a philosopher, cultural critic, social theorist and diversity lecturer. Persons can purchase their lunch in the adjacent Student Dining Hall.

On Feb. 15, WC will hold its first ever Soul Food Jam featuring cuisine prepared by members of the College community. Those wishing to prepare a dish for the event, which is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center, should contact Chip Murdock, director of multicultural affairs, at (937) 481-2335.

Black Student Initiative (BSI) will present the film, Race, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., in the McCoy Room, followed by WC’s Hip Hop Showcase Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., in the Top of Pyle Center.

BSI’s always popular African Village program featuring music, dance, readings and often thought-provoking speakers will be Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., in the Top of Pyle Center.

Other BHM activities especially geared toward WC students include a visit to the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center at Central State University, the National Underground Railroad Museum and Freedom Center in Cincinnati and a trip to Dayton to see Dayton Contemporary Dance Company perform at the Victoria Theatre.

Also, students have an opportunity to spend Spring Break, March 10-14, on a Southern Civil Rights Tour with visits to historic sites in Memphis, Selma and Birmingham.

