Sheriff’s office staff earns honors

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 2016 Officers of the Year were honored at a meeting and luncheon in December at the Sheriff’s Office. The officer of the year awards are presented in honor of previous Sheriff’s Office employees that made a substantial impact in their respective divisions.

The Deputy of the Year Award is in honor of the late Deputy Mick McCoy; the Corrections Officer of the Year Award is in honor of the late Lt. Bill Turner; and the Communications Officer of the Year Award is in honor of the late Paul Starkey.

Deputy Joel Carman was honored as Deputy of the Year; Communications Officer Mindi Stevens was named Dispatcher of the Year; and Corrections Officer William Muterspaw was selected as Corrections Officer of the Year.

Carman began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in July 2011 as a Special Deputy after graduating from the Greene County Criminal Justice Academy. Carman was elevated to a full-time Deputy in March of 2012. Carman’s professionalism and friendly demeanor makes him a true asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens we serve.

Stevens joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2009 and provides a wealth of experience to the Sheriff’s Office Communication Division. Being nominated and selected Communications Officer of the Year by her peers multiple times in her career speaks volumes for Stevens approach to emergency dispatching and her ability to perform a very difficult job.

Muterspaw became a Corrections Office in January 2007 and is consistent officer within the Corrections Division. Muterspaw has the ability to interact with the inmate population in a fair but firm manner.

In addition to the Officers of the Year, Retiring Commissioner Mike Curry was also honored for 16 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Clinton County and his unwavering support of Local Law Enforcement.

“We are honored to have each of these officers as part of the Sheriff’s Office team,” said Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. “Their character and dedication to the citizens of Clinton County have not gone unnoticed.”

From left are Col. Brian Prickett; Commissioner Kerry Steed; Commissioner Pat Haley; Communications Officer Mindi Stevens; Deputy Joel Carman; Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr.; Corrections Officer William Muterspaw; and then-Commissioner Mike Curry.