Municipal court judge sentences 26

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty of crimes between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27:

• Robert Snell, 27, of Wilmington, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrested, domestic violence, sentenced to 300 days in jail (suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $125 court costs. Snell will take part in supervised probation if the compliant court will suspend $500 of fine. Firearm and ammo will be forfeited to the Wilmington Police Department to be disposed of according to law. Snell must have no contact with the victim, write a letter of apology to officer he resisted, and he will pay fines only for domestic violence and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges of aggravated menacing and obstruction of official business were dismissed.

• Scott Valentine, 44, of Martinsville, theft, open container, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $375 court costs. Valentine must have no contact with the victim, commit no offenses for two years, and complete SAQ thru probation. A marked lane violation charge was dismissed.

• Sarah Glover, 35, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time suspended upon good behavior. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-reinstatment fee, and wrongful entrustment were dismissed.

• Josh Hudson, 27, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-license forfeited, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The defendant shall make an attempt to reacquire operator’s license, the court will consider reducing fine if operator’s license is reacquired.

• Mary Cupp, 38, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 120 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 25, 2017 to July 25, 2017, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Cupp will take part in supervised probation, complete three days residential driver intervention program, and must serve three days after program is complete. Additional charges of open container, no tail lights, and a second O.V.I charge were dismissed.

• Edward Mowen, Jr., 26, of Jamestown, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Mowen must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of going 36 in a 25 mph speed zone, no tail lights, and wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle were dismissed.

• Christopher Sanfrey, 26, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Sanfrey must have no contact with the victim, must write a letter of apology to the victim, and complete one year of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of possession of marijuana and trespassing were dismissed.

• Star Vandemark, 58, of Mason, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge, jail time suspended on condition that the defendant must complete three days non-residential drivers intervention program, two years of non-reporting probation. No ALS imposed.

• Christopher Brown, 40, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dylan Goodwin, 18, of Wilmington, underage consumption, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Goodwin will complete 40 hours of community service if the compliant court will consider reducing the fine.

• Dustin Harris, 19, of Clarksville, going 96 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brandon Vires, 29, of Lynchburg, possession of marijuana, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Isac Soale, 19, of Sabina, possession of marijuana, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Mitchell Daniels, 47 of Midland, possession of drugs, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

• Dillon Hedge, 21, of Blanchester, possession of drugs, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

• Maxwell Iles, 18, of Lynchburg, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Amber Mitchell, 34, of Sabina, driving under suspension-license forfeited, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dakota Hambrick, 22, of Milford, driving under suspension-reinstatement fee, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of driving under suspension-financial was dismissed.

• Carmen Tical, 29, of Cincinnati, no operator’s license, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs.

• Anthony Allbright, 37, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Wilson, 29, driving under suspension-failure to pay fine/payment, seat belt violation, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of fictitious license plates/identification was dismissed.

• Eric Wagner, 41, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Macy Evans, 23, of Sabina, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Anthony Neanover, Jr., 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failure to pay fine/payment, seat belt violation, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. A charge of driving under suspension-reinstatement fee was dismissed.

• Tevin Amburgy, 20, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, unsafe vehicle, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The fines and court costs for the unsafe vehicle are waived.

• Sherry Miles, 50, of Lexington, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

