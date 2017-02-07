Health Alliance of Clinton County holds tribute to memory of Janet Perkins

WILMINGTON — The Health Alliance of Clinton County (HACC) held its quarterly meeting at Cape May Campus Center on the evening of Jan. 24.

President Louanne Blumberg welcomed 31 members and guests for a brief social gathering, followed by a wonderful winter buffet dinner.

Following dinner, Vice President Kathleen Havey proceeded with the charitable distributions of money raised by the HACC during 2016. The HACC fundraising events included the Holiday Ball, jewelry sales and book sales.

Pat King from the Cancer Patients Assistance Program, Patti Settlemyre of Community Care Hospice, Gretchen James from Heather’s Hope and Pat Richardson from the HACC Scholarship Fund accepted the checks on behalf of their charitable organizations.

The money distributed totaled $21,000.

The evening’s program was a tribute to the memory of Janet Perkins, a long-time member of the HACC. Members and friends spoke about Perkins’ dedication to the HACC and to other local organizations including the United Way and the First Christian Church (FCC).

They told many stories about how Janet was always enthusiastic, well organized, loved life to the fullest and always gave 200 percent.

Blumberg announced a memorial contribution of $200 to the Scholarship Fund in Janet’s memory.

