Man dies in Fayette Co. crash

A 21-year-old Bloomingburg man was killed during a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in the 10000 block of Danville Road in northern Fayette County.

At around 5:30 a.m., Tyler R. Wrobel was driving a 2005 Cadillac northbound on Danville Road when he lost control of the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The vehicle went off both sides of the roadway and rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

Wrobel was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. Members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation, said Stanforth.

Also responding to the scene were members of the Fayette County EMS, Bloomingburg Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit.

By Ryan Carter ryancarter@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

