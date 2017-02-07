WCHPD: Mom picks up child, OD’s; dad high

WASHINGTON C.H. — Minutes after picking up her child from Cherry Hill Primary School Monday afternoon, a woman who reportedly overdosed on heroin was found unresponsive inside of her van in a school parking lot with the kindergartner also inside.

At around 3:30 p.m. at the end of the school day, Cherry Hill principal Craig Maddux saw that the woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat of the van in a school parking lot on Van Deman Street and called authorities. Washington C.H. police officers responded to the scene and found that the woman, identified as Cheyenne Baughn, 34, was unresponsive and in need of medical attention.

Fayette County EMS workers arrived on the scene and revived Baughn with the use of Narcan, which blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose. She was transported by squad to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) emergency room for further treatment. Baughn’s son, who had just finished his day at kindergarten, was unharmed.

After she was revived, Baughn reportedly expressed concern about her 1-year-old daughter, who was with the child’s father, 33-year-old Christopher Tilley, at their Dayton Avenue home.

“(Baughn) told us that she had done the same batch of heroin with the father before she went to pick her child up from school,” said Sgt. Matthew Pfeifer of the Washington Police Department. “She took the drugs before and passed out inside the van with her son that she had picked up from kindergarten. After she was revived, she was concerned about her daughter, who was still with the father.”

Officers went to 719 Dayton Ave. to check on the well-being of the child. Although the child was unharmed, Tilley had clearly taken drugs as well, police said.

“He was clearly high, incoherent and disoriented,” said Pfeifer.

Tilley was also transported to the emergency room for treatment. As of press time, both Tilley and Baughn were still being treated at FCMH.

Both were charged with child endangering and Baughn was also charged with disorderly conduct.

No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found inside the van.

The two children went with family members and Children Services has been notified of the situation.

