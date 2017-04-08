Girl Scouts spring forward

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.

