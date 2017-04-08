Posted on by

Girl Scouts spring forward


An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.


Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.


Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.


Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.


Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.


Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GS_01.jpgAn idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility. Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GS_10.jpgAn idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility. Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GS_04.jpgAn idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility. Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GS_09.jpgAn idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility. Courtesy photos

An idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GS_05.jpgAn idea that started with Main Street Wilmington Co-Directors Julie Bolton and Darcy Reynolds evolved into volunteer Allison Gay making a suggestion about a Girl Scout troop — and the result was Girl Scout Troop 32476 recently decorating downtown windows of the Groups Recover Together facility. The troop, led by Jolene Hoggatt, Jeanette Fuller and Allison Gay, met with and were inspired by Jennifer Steele and her gallery Over the Moon Paint and Party above the Murphy Theatre. The result is a “spring garden” — a brighter and cheerier entryway for the facility. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:38 pm |    

Opioids and rape cases are among most recent indictments in Clinton County

Opioids and rape cases are among most recent indictments in Clinton County
10:33 am |    

Blanchester PD receives $50,000 donation

Blanchester PD receives $50,000 donation
9:06 am |    

Highland sheriff: Man arrested after Leesburg pursuit; two still at large

Highland sheriff: Man arrested after Leesburg pursuit; two still at large
comments powered by Disqus