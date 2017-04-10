Seven Fayette Co jail inmates treated for suspected overdoses

Seven female inmates at the Fayette County Jail were treated for suspected drug overdoses overnight Monday.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office contacted EMS personnel to respond to the jail for a female inmate who was suffering from an overdose, said Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. Prior to the arrival of EMS, jail deputies administered naloxone to the inmate.

Over the next hour, six more female inmates within the same housing unit all experienced signs of overdose. All seven were transported from the jail to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Stanforth.

All of the inmates treated at the hospital were later released and returned to the county jail.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation into the suspected overdoses. The K-9 from the Washington C.H. Police Department is also taking part in the investigation by searching the housing units.

