CMH completes million-dollar upgrade to cancer center

WILMINGTON — CMH has completed a million-dollar upgrade to its linear accelerator and radiation therapy suite at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center.

They will celebrate the grand reopening of the radiation therapy suite with a community open house 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Greg Nielsen, CEO of CMH, highlighted the investment and its impact on patient care.

“We’re committed to bringing world-class cancer care to this region – this investment is about delivering great care to our patients and putting CMH at the forefront of radiation therapy technology,” he said.

Dr. Steve Walston, Radiation Oncologist, emphasized the enhanced precision afforded by this investment:

“By upgrading to current treatment planning technology that will ‘map’ tumors, we can design treatments with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring that tumors get the most effective dose,” Walston said. “Our radiation oncology treatment team will be able to design and deliver treatments with truly cutting-edge techniques.”

The cancer center — an 18,000-square-foot healing facility built in 2007 — is named for Foster (Jack) Boyd, MD, a surgeon and original member of the Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) medical staff when it opened in 1951. Dr. Boyd founded CMH’s accredited cancer program.

The fully integrated center features treatment “neighborhoods” throughout the building, including a chemotherapy infusion area, radiation suite with linear accelerator, resource library, boutique (offering various items for patients, including hats and turbans, sun protective clothing, wigs, breast prosthetics, and skin care items) and healing garden (accessible from the chemotherapy infusion area).

CMH Regional Health System is affiliated with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center–James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC–James) through The James Cancer Network. Director of Medical Oncology, Dr. Mark Collins, and Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Steve Walston, see patients five days a week at Foster J. Boyd, MD, Regional Cancer Center.

For more information about radiation oncology at CMH or the open house on April 11, please call 937-283-2273 or visit www.cmhregional.com/calendar.

