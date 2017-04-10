Posted on by

Easter egg scramble


In addition to cute, the Easter Bunny is thoughtful. For the youngest of the Easter egg hunters — 1- to 3-year-olds — the eggs were scattered about, but not hidden or hard to see. Saturday’s 3rd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Wilmington Public Library drew a large turnout of children and parents.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Lily McCarty, 3, chose to have a face-painter add whiskers to her face at the Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Wilmington Public Library. Lily’s twin sister, Lola McCarty, picked a rainbow image to decorate her face. The face-painter is Alison Dooley, a member of the Wilmington High School Interact Club.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Appropriately wearing blue, 7-year-old Shamyrion sits in the driver’s seat of a Wilmington Police Department cruiser at the Community Easter Egg Hunt event.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

It’s not everyday you have the chance to meet the Easter bunny in person. The girl in the middle appears a little awe-struck during the bunny’s pre-hunt greetings.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The older children who participated in the Community Easter Egg Hunt collect eggs on the grounds of Galvin Park, across a street from the public library in Wilmington, which hosted the popular event. Inside the eggs were treats.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

A friendly, bright-eyed Easter Bunny shows up for the Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning — delighting mothers and children alike.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Smiles are in abundance Saturday at Galvin Park in the city, and why not? The sun is shining and Easter eggs are plentiful.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Olivia Scholl, 4, and Kevin Scholl, 6, open up plastic eggs to see what treats await them inside following Saturday’s Community Easter Egg Hunt on a Wilmington Public Library lawn. Their mother, Sara Scholl, is partly visible immediately behind Kevin.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

