Easter egg scramble

In addition to cute, the Easter Bunny is thoughtful. For the youngest of the Easter egg hunters — 1- to 3-year-olds — the eggs were scattered about, but not hidden or hard to see. Saturday’s 3rd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Wilmington Public Library drew a large turnout of children and parents.

Lily McCarty, 3, chose to have a face-painter add whiskers to her face at the Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Wilmington Public Library. Lily’s twin sister, Lola McCarty, picked a rainbow image to decorate her face. The face-painter is Alison Dooley, a member of the Wilmington High School Interact Club.

Appropriately wearing blue, 7-year-old Shamyrion sits in the driver’s seat of a Wilmington Police Department cruiser at the Community Easter Egg Hunt event.

It’s not everyday you have the chance to meet the Easter bunny in person. The girl in the middle appears a little awe-struck during the bunny’s pre-hunt greetings.

The older children who participated in the Community Easter Egg Hunt collect eggs on the grounds of Galvin Park, across a street from the public library in Wilmington, which hosted the popular event. Inside the eggs were treats.

A friendly, bright-eyed Easter Bunny shows up for the Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning — delighting mothers and children alike.

Smiles are in abundance Saturday at Galvin Park in the city, and why not? The sun is shining and Easter eggs are plentiful.

Olivia Scholl, 4, and Kevin Scholl, 6, open up plastic eggs to see what treats await them inside following Saturday’s Community Easter Egg Hunt on a Wilmington Public Library lawn. Their mother, Sara Scholl, is partly visible immediately behind Kevin.