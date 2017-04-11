A slice of pizza literature

Pat Haley has the close attention of the children.

Among the special activities at the Wilmington Public Library during National Library Week was Monday evening’s Celebrity Story Time with guest readers Eleanor Harris of Harvest of Gold, Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand and Councilwoman Kelsey Swindler, News Journal editor Tom Barr, and Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods, Pat Haley and Kerry Steed. Steed, also the owner of Generations Pizza, is shown reading Pizza at Sally’s to the interested children, who shared their love of pizza as well as their favorite toppings, from sausage to black olives. For more on upcoming library activities, visit www.wilmington.lib.oh.us/ .

Dessie Rogers and daughter Ada enjoy the event.

Duane Weyand gets the kids’ attention with a book on Weird Parents.

Pat Haley reads to the group, including one youngster who wanted a closer look.

The guest readers with some of the children afterwards.