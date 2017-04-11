Beautify Blanchester on Earth Day

BLANCHESTER — Spring cleaning time is here and the Clinton County community is invited to participate in the first Beautify Blanchester event on Saturday, April 22.

This all-volunteer effort, sponsored by the Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Marion Unit 179, will clean up downtown sidewalks and the IOOF cemetery as well as collect litter in alley ways and areas along the railroad tracks. Other identified projects include enhancing the flower beds at the Blanchester Municipal Building, the Veterans Memorial and the Legion Ballpark.

All area civic and social clubs, youth and neighborhood groups, and Blanchester business owners and residents are encouraged to participate in this community-pride project that will take place on Earth Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All volunteers are free to set their specific work hours during these times.

An event check-in station will be located on the front lawn of the Blanchester Municipal Building, and all participants are asked to register first and select from a list of suggested work projects. Volunteers should bring their own work tools (brooms, rakes, gardening tools, gloves, etc.). Trash bags and bottled water will be provided to volunteers upon request. All children participating must be supervised by responsible adults.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is set for the following Saturday, April 29.

For more information, contact ALA project chair Mary Davis at 937-218-1033 or by email at [email protected] or go online to the Village of Blanchester Facebook page.

The Blanchester ALA is a group of volunteers who strive to meet the needs of the Blanchester community, especially local veterans and active military members. For more information about the Blanchester ALA, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlanchesterAmericanLegionAuxiliary.