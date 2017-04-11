BPD trains for scenarios

A mock hostage situation at a school is one of the scenarios Blanchester Patrol Officer Tom Schneider faced during Tactical Edge Training on Monday at the Blanchester Municipal Building. The training utilizes high-tech video projection and faux firearms that place officers in simulated situations in which they must make decisions about the use of deadly force.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, Police Cpl. James Beckelhymer, and Tactic Edge’s Steve Cooper talk with Patrol Officer Mike Keller after a simulation.

“Put the gun down!” yells Blanchester Patrol Officer Mike Keller as he takes part in a hostage simulation Monday.