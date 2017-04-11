Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• At 7:01 p.m. on March 28, a 58-year-old Wilmington male advised authorities of possible stolen property. The report lists a Craftsman drill press and a brown BSA bicycle.

• At 12:31 p.m. on March 29, deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville for a possible assault. According to the report, the victim is a 30-year-old Wilmington female. The report also lists a Samsung cellphone as being stolen.

• At 2:48 p.m. on March 29, a Ford Ranger truck belonging to a 65-year-old Hillsboro man was reported damaged at East Clinton Local Schools. The report lists that the incident might have taken place between 7 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on March 28.

• Deputies performed a traffic stop on a truck for a left-of-center violation at 1:29 p.m. on March 30. According to the report, a Jefferson Township resident was cited for driving under suspension. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly confiscated and sent to the crime lab for testing.

• At 6:11 p.m. on March 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a subject had violated a protection order. The report lists a 41-year-old Hamilton male as the victim.

• At 1 p.m. on April 4, deputies were dispatched to the 1-99 block of Gano Road in Wilmington in reference to a theft from inside a store. The report lists six bottles of liquid vapor and “a multi-colored woman’s wallet with paperwork inside” which belonged to a 47-year-old female from Illinois.

• At 8:40 p.m. on April 4, a 33-year-old Wilmington female told authorities that her husband allegedly sent her and her mother threatening text messages.

• At 5:03 p.m. on April 5, deputies received a report of an assault at the 3400 block of Clarksville Road in Clarksville. The victim listed is a 34-year-old Clarksville female.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Travis Commins, 44, of Blanchester, and Todd Coleman, 27, of Martinsville, were arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property. According to the report, at 9:37 a.m. on March 30, a deputy was dispatched to the 6600 block of Jonesboro Road in Martinsville in reference to an abandoned trailer with a pickup truck loaded on it. It was discovered that the truck was stolen out of Clermont County. Commins and Coleman were reportedly found with the truck and were arrested.

• Anthony and Samantha Brannon, ages 23 and 21, both of Reesville, were arrested for allegedly possessing drug abuse instruments and aggravated possession of drugs. According to the report, the two subjects were stopped for driving under suspension at 12:08 a.m. on April 6 at the 2800 block of Progress Way in Wilmington. The report indicates that drug abuse instruments and narcotics were located.

• Michelle Crawford, 26, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. At 5 a.m. on April 6, a Sheriff’s deputy made contact with a “distraught” 29-year-old Jeffersonville male on Broadway Street near Main Street in Blanchester. The deputy reported that they observed blood on his clothing. After further investigation, it was found that Crawford allegedly punched him in the nose, causing him to have a nosebleed.

• Hayley Nimersheim, 22, of Covington, Ky., was arrested for allegedly resisting arreste. At 6:06 p.m. on April 6, Nimersheim attempted to flee from deputies and resisted arrest, according to the report.

