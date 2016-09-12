The Health Alliance of Clinton County announced last week the recipients of this year’s scholarship: Jennifer Sparks, MA at East Clinton Medical Services and Angela Pierson, MA for Andrea Manhart, DO. The Health Alliance annually awards two medical scholarships to employees of CMH, employees of physician offices in Clinton County, and employees of Clinton County Community Care Hospice. Each scholarship is $2000 and is awarded to an employee pursuing a nursing degree, an employee who wishes to become certified in his/her field, an employee who would like to change fields of interest, or an employee who wishes to acquire a BS/MA in his/her chosen field.

This year’s winners are both employed by CMH Regional Health System as part of their outpatient physician practices. Jennifer Sparks has worked at East Clinton Medical Services with Rodel Cacas, MD and Christy Kuenzli, CNP for six years. She is attending Clark State Community College and studying to become a registered nurse (RN). Her goal is to eventually become a certified nurse practitioner. Angela Pierson has worked with CMH neurologist Andrea Manhart, DO for the last year and plans to attend Southern State Community College in January to pursue her nursing degree as well.

Kris Haasl, Chief Nursing Officer at CMH congratulated both women on this achievement:

“We’re so proud of you for continuing your education and for your commitment to our clinics and the communities you serve. We’re delighted that you were honored by the Health Alliance for your hard work and can’t wait to see what you accomplish.”

Carolyn Matthews, Pat Richardson, Angela Pierson, Frances Sharp, and Kris Haasl. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HACC-Scholarship-2.jpg Carolyn Matthews, Pat Richardson, Angela Pierson, Frances Sharp, and Kris Haasl. Courtesy photos Carolyn Matthews, Pat Richardson, Jennifer Sparks, and Frances Sharp. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HACC-Scholarship-1.jpg Carolyn Matthews, Pat Richardson, Jennifer Sparks, and Frances Sharp. Courtesy photos