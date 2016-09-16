WNJ welcomes new reporter

Wilmington native John Hamilton has joined the News Journal as a reporter.

He previously served as a reporter for the Wapakoneta (Ohio) Daily News, covering everything from city and village governments to crime and courts to feature writing. He has also written for City Beat and for the Dayton City Paper.

“We’re happy to have John join us,” said editor Tom Barr. “The fact that he’s a native Clinton Countian combined with his daily newspaper experience will make him a great addition to our staff.”

Hamilton is a graduate of Wright State University and of Wilmington High School Class of 2008.

