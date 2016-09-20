Posted on by

Welcoming Sensory Spot


The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Sensory Spot into Clinton County on Saturday, Sept. 17 with an open house and ribbon-cutting at 934 S. South St. Sensory Spot specializes in education toys, therapy aids and sensory input products. For answers to any questions, email [email protected] or call 937-382-5694.


Courtesy photos

The day was filled with games, food and prizes along with information about the new store.


Courtesy photos

