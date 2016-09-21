Welcoming Buckingham Financial

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Buckingham Financial Group into our community with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15. Congratulations to the winners of the four Operation Cherrybend tickets that were drawn at the event. Tours of the new space were given to community members who came to support their new office. Jessica Debold, Senior Financial Planner for Buckingham Financial Group, welcomed everyone into their new space and is excited to be here in the community. If you have any questions for Buckingham Financial Group, please call 937-435-2742 or go to www.buckinghamfinancial.com/Gows.htm.

