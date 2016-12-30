Peoples donates to United Way

Peoples Bank Foundation, a non-profit corporation formed to make donations in Peoples Bank market areas, announced it has donated a total of $46,000 to 21 regional United Way offices throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. The United Way of Clinton County recently received $5,000 to support the organization’s ongoing operational and program needs. “It is our honor and privilege to support our community by providing assistance to the United Way,” said Ed Reilly, Peoples Bank EVP, Regional President. “This donation will better the lives of individuals throughout our communities.” United Way is the leadership and support organization for a network of nearly 1,800 community-based offices in 45 countries and territories. Shown from left are: Amanda Harrison, Executive Director of United Way, Clinton County; Shirley Haines, Peoples Bank Branch Manager; Candace Frump, Peoples Bank Branch Manager; and Ed Reilly.

