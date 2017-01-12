Cape May earns U.S. News honor

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living Cape May was rated a Best Nursing Home on U.S. News & World Report’s recently released Best Nursing Homes 2016-17 list.

The list, meant to supplement the star ratings created by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), incorporates more data about medical quality, rehabilitation therapy and performance over time.

Only about one out of eight facilities achieved “Best” status on U.S. News’ list by earning an overall rating of at least 4.5.

“That makes it a more elite group than CMS’s 5-star homes, which are typically about 20 percent of rated facilities,” the publication stated.

“We are proud to be ranked as a Best Nursing Home by U.S. News, a widely-recognized gold standard for quality,” said Ohio Living Cape May Executive Director Brad Reynolds. “Our team works very hard to provide quality care and services to not only our nursing home residents, but to those in our Rehab, Assisted Living and Independent Living areas. It is an honor that the efforts of our staff have been recognized by U.S. News.

About Cape May

Ohio Living Cape May is one of 12 life plan communities owned and operated by Ohio Living, headquartered in Columbus. Each year, Ohio Living serves more than 73,000 people annually through its life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Its Ohio-based services range from a variety of housing options in one of their communities through the full continuum of care to post-acute home health and hospice support for adults, wherever they live.

