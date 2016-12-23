Time for charity, gratitude

It is that time of year again, and the Christmas season is upon us! The Ohio General Assembly has finished with its business for the year, and it has certainly been a busy and challenging past few weeks for many of our members and staff.

After much research and debate and the passing of legislation that strives to improve the quality of life for all Ohioans, my colleagues and I are looking forward to returning home to spend some quality time with our family and loved ones.

Because that is what the holidays are all about, whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or another holiday, the season is meant to share in one another’s company. After an eventful year, there is nothing more satisfying than taking the last few weeks of the year to give back, relax, and share memories over a delicious meal.

In fact, one of the most special parts of Christmas is the giving spirit. Families save up all year in order to make the holidays extra special and memorable. Not only that, but charity becomes a more important part of our communities.

I often hear simple stories of people paying for strangers’ orders at the drive-thru or in line at the grocery store. If you’re able to, I encourage you to participate in local charity events or perform a small act of goodwill to someone you know who is in need. On that note, if you have a special need this year, make sure to accept help in whatever form it comes.

There is no shame in taking hold of a helping hand, and someday you will be able to pay it forward.

It is also a time of year to be thankful. Although we can tend to focus on the things we don’t have or what to buy next, it is important to appreciate all you have been blessed with. This year, as my first term as Speaker comes to an end, I am especially grateful for my family — both at home and at the Ohio House.

Thank you for your encouragement, support, and hard work as we have come together to make Ohio the best state in which to live. I also want to take a moment to thank our military and all of our first responders. This year has put all of those who serve the public to the test, and our troops, police officers, firefighters, and more have responded to the highest degree.

Christmas is just a few days away, and I hope you have finished your shopping, baked all your cookies, and have put up your decorations. The holidays can be a stressful time, but it is my hope that each of you take this week to be with your family and to recharge for the upcoming year. I know I am anticipating the time off to reconnect with my own family and friends.

From me to you, I wish you have a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

