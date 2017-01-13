Winter weather’s a roller coaster

Let’s see, I think the saying goes like this, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

I would have hated to have been a postal worker this week — what a wacky week of weather. I will take it rather than getting all that moisture in snow.

As we have all figured out, winter so far has seen major swings in weather patterns. The weather experts say we are still really close to normal temperatures and precipitation.

For the remainder of January milder and wetter are the words, according to a representative of National Oceanic and Atmospheric and Administration (NOAA). They say their 16-day precipitation outlook is wet. Normal precipitation is near 2 inches with the mean forecast being 2-5 inches.

Going forward for the remainder of winter it looks a little warmer and wetter than normal and don’t be surprised if we see a few more wild swings in the weather patterns.

On the minds of farmers, what does the outlook for spring look like? According to NOAA, the early outlook for spring planting season suggests a slightly warmer than normal season with precipitation normal or slightly above normal. Some planting delays would be possible. Another interesting point to keep in the back of your minds is that historical data suggests a slightly later than normal last freeze date. I hope that isn’t true. I would like some fruit on my trees this year.

The early outlook for the summer growing season suggests a warm to hot summer with rainfall potentially below normal. If you are interested you can keep up-to-date on the outlooks at the NOAA/NWS Climate Prediction Center at http://www.cpc.noaa.gov/.

Now that January is well underway, how many of you have been working on your taxes? If not, there are a few changes you need to be aware of. I suggest going to the IRS website or be in contact with your tax preparer or accountant.

One of the changes deals with 1099s. New this year, farmers need to be aware that if the Form 1099s is being issued to report “Non-Employee Compensation” it is due both to the recipient and to the IRS by January 31, 2017.

The recipient due date has always been Jan. 31, but taxpayers usually had until February 28 or in the case of e-filed returns March 31 to file with the IRS.

However, this is no longer true for those receiving a 1099 for non-employee compensation. So, to repeat myself, they are due to both IRS and the recipient by January 31 with no extensions.

A Form 1099 for “non-employee compensation” is generally required if the total payments for services exceeds $600 during the calendar year. Examples of this could be for hiring a neighboring farmer to harvest, spray, or plant your crops. It could also include hiring a professional such as an accountant or veterinarian.

Reporting is needed for payments made to unincorporated businesses (ie. sole proprietorship or LLC) in excess of $600. Generally payments to a corporation do not require a 1099 to be issued or payments made to LLC which have elected to be taxed as a corporation.

One exception that should be noted is that payments over $600 to an attorney, regardless of business entity (corporation or unincorporated), need to have a Form 1099-MISC issued.

Finally, Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary Lanon Baccam recently announced the end of December that beginning Jan. 9, 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will offer an early termination opportunity for certain Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts, making it easier to transfer property to the next generation of farmers and ranchers, including family members.

The land that is eligible for the early termination is among the least environmentally sensitive land enrolled in CRP.

This change to the CRP program is just one of many that USDA has implemented based on recommendations from the Land Tenure Advisory Subcommittee formed by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in 2015.

The subcommittee was asked to identify ways the department could use or modify its programs, regulations, and practices to address the challenges of beginning farmers and ranchers in their access to land, capital and technical assistance.

For more information about CRP and to find out if your acreage is eligible for early contract termination, contact our Clinton County Farm Service Agency (FSA) office at (937) 382-2315 or go online at www.fsa.usda.gov/crp.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 29 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

