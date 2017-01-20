Consider these small-farm events

Many of you know that I coordinate Small Farm Programs throughout Ohio. Since 2005, we at Ohio State have tried addressing producer needs for small farm production. We have many programs coming up and currently underway.

One of the new programs we have coming up is Farm Management for New & Small Farms — A Three-Part Series for Any “Next Generation” Farmer. As we all know money doesn’t grow on trees. To get a farm loan or grant funded, you need a plan … a business plan. This three-part farm management series will prepare the new and small farmer to write a business plan, develop balance sheets, project farm income and to keep good farm records.

The three weeks will look at Developing Your Farm’s Business Plan during week #1, Developing Your Balance Sheet and Using Enterprise Budgets to Project Farm Income is week #2 and finally Week #3 will look at Making Farm Record Keeping Do More Than Just Tax Returns.

This program will be held at the Warren County Extension office, 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon. Dates for the program will be Thursday evenings, February 2nd, 9th and 16th. The program will run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $30 for individuals / $45 for couples.

Registration deadline is Jan. 30.

The next item to consider of course is the SW Ohio, Opening Doors to Success Small Farm Conference. The “Opening Doors to Success” Conference and Trade Show will be held March 10-11 at the Wilmington College Campus. This conference will kick off Friday afternoon with two really neat hands-on workshops focusing on Poultry Production and Beekeeping for the Beginner.

The Poultry Production program will feature our very own Acreagelife poultry guru, Andy Schneider, aka the chicken whisperer, as well as other presenters focusing on laying and meat production, health and bio security, processing, rules and regulations.

The Introduction to Beekeeping program will be led by Amanda Bennett, the Miami County Extension Educator for Ohio State University and will include other beekeeping producers and experts here in Ohio. Topics for the program will include: Different Ways to Keep Bees, What’s going on in the Hive, The Do’s and Don’ts of Selling Honey, Spring and Fall Hive Management as well as a question and answer period.

On Saturday, the conference will feature 25-plus sessions from Ohio State University and industry experts as well as a trade show for small farmers that will offer information that can benefit a variety of growers. These presentations will provide information in the areas of ag-mechanization, alternative agriculture, marketing, livestock, land & soils, farm management and much more.

The overall goal of these events and the mission of the OSU Small Farms Program are to provide a greater understanding of production practices, economics of land-use choices, assessment of personal and natural resources, marketing alternatives, and the identification of sources of assistance.

I encourage you to attend the conference and other small farm events. For more information about these two conferences, session descriptions and registration details please visit http://agnr.osu.edu/small-farm-programs or contact Tony Nye at (937) 382-0901 or [email protected] We also have brochures available here at our office at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 29 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

