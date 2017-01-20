Public service career opportunity

It’s that time of the year again — the application period for the Legislative Service Commission Fellowship is open. The LSC Fellowship is an employment opportunity in Ohio’s capital city for recent college graduates or those interested in pursuing a career in public service. Each year, the legislature welcomes a number of ambitious young professionals to our staff, each willing to work hard and learn more about the legislative process.

Founded in 1963, the Legislative Service Commission Fellowship hires a class of 23-24 applicants for a 13-month paid program intended to provide practical, real-world job experience in the public sector, an opportunity that can often lead to permanent employment.

To be eligible for one of the positions, an individual must complete a bachelor’s degree program by the start date of the current fellowship year and compile and submit an application packet. For the 2018 LSC Fellowship, the application deadline is April 1, 2017, by which date application materials must be postmarked.

LSC fellows take on a variety of tasks throughout the program. Whether placed in the Ohio House, Senate, or the Legislative Service Commission itself, fellows attend session and committee meetings and perform an array of other duties. Day-to-day responsibilities can include scheduling meetings for a member, researching policy topics, and writing floor speeches.

Fellows not only learn about the inner-workings of the legislature, but they also interact with the executive branch, state agencies, and other state offices while gaining experience ex expand their future career options.

The LSC Fellowship is an extraordinary job opportunity for new college graduates or for those who are looking for a career change and have an interest in state government. In my own office as Speaker, I have had the opportunity to work with multiple staff members who first began their career as LSC fellows.

The program produces well-rounded individuals with the unique chance to work with multiple facets of government, making fellows prime candidates for future work in the legislature or in other capacities on Capitol Square, from lobbying to working for a state agency. In fact, Governor John Kasich himself was an LSC fellow.

More information about the Legislative Service Commission Fellowship can be found at www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship. The 2018 Fellowship begins the first week of December and continues through December of the following year. Again, applications are due by April 1 to be considered for this year’s program.

If you or someone you know are interested in applying, please feel free to contact my office with assistance regarding the application process.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

