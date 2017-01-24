A mostly good reflection

We at the News Journal love putting good news in the paper. From student successes in academics, community service and athletics to residents helping others, to the slice-of-life columns of Randy Riley and Pat Haley to church news and business news, most of our news is “good.”

In fact, our paper on any given day will have an overwhelming amount of positive news vs. negative news.

Unfortunately, in every community there is indeed not-so-pleasant news — from crimes to courts to other controversies — and we print that, too.

Occasionally, someone will tell us they’d like us to print more positive stories and less “negative” ones to reflect better on the community. But the newspaper is indeed a reflection of any community, from the good to the in-between to the bad.

During the week of Jan. 16-22, as it is 52 weeks a year, the vast majority of information in the News Journal was good news.

However … according to Google Analytics, these were the subjects of the 10 most-read stories at www.wnewsj.com for that week: 1. car crash; 2. vehicular homicide sentencing; 3. robbery arrest; 4. man to be monitored for drug relapse; 5. possible overdose of father and son; 6. municipal court sentencings; 7. letter to the editor; 8. drug overdose; 9. police reports; 10. city council.

That analytics snapshot doesn’t necessarily mean those were the 10 most-read stories in print.

And those statistics don’t reflect badly on Clinton Countians; it’s just human nature and curiosity. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, but most of us will still take a look at the car crash up ahead, the collapsed building or the emergency equipment in front of a house, because we’re curious.

We also want to know what’s going on around us — if there’s a drug bust or a rash of car vandalisms in your neighborhood, you not only want to know … you need to know.

On our front page today, we have five stories: A positive one about Wilmington students; a positive one about Clinton-Massie students; a positive one about Wilmington’s superintendent; the latest Wilmington police reports; and at the bottom, an update on drug court.

Which of those will be read the most? Stay tuned.