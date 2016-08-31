Community comes through for Relay for Life

With the conclusion of another wonderful and successful Relay year here in Clinton County, I would like to thank the Clinton County community for its generosity and support of the American Cancer Society 2016 Relay For Life. Twenty-three teams participated in the Relay For Life event June 25 and raised $63,169.37 to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. I am proud of Clinton County for standing up and making an impact in the fight to end cancer.

We were honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of 60 cancer survivors, who walked the opening lap and inspired us all. Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s warmth and strength in honoring survivors and those who are no longer with us.

I would like to thank the Relay For Life event volunteer leadership team, team captains, and participants who worked so hard to make this year’s event a success. And of course, thank you to all of our sponsors for their support, which made all of this possible.

The 2017 Relay For Life event leadership team is now forming. If you are interested in being a part, email Relay For Life Community Manager Addie Von Den Benken at [email protected] , call (888) 227-6446, ext. 4208, or visit www.relayforlife.org/clintoncounty to learn how you can help make an impact in next year’s event.

Valerie Smart

Wilmington