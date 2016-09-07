You need to vote; here’s how

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer. Most people have taken their vacations and children have returned to school and college.

People are beginning to seriously think about politics and the Nov. 8 election. There are about eight weeks until Election Day. Even if you have not chosen a candidate for president or choose not to vote for the office, there are many other reasons to vote: there are candidates for US Senate, US Representative, Ohio Supreme Court, Clinton County Commissioner, and several local tax levies are on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can check your registration status and locate your polling place on the Clinton County Board of elections website. If you have moved or you have changed your name since you last voted, you should check your registration status. You can register to vote or update your registration in-person at the board of elections in the courthouse. Information about issues in your precinct may be found at the board of elections website at http://electionsonthe.net/oh/Clinton/index.htm

Registration/update forms can be found at the BMV, senior centers, libraries, high schools, Veterans Service Commission and armed forces recruiters.

For the Nov. 8 presidential election, all active voters will be mailed an application to request an absentee ballot from the secretary of state.

If you have any questions, visit their website or call 937-382-3537. Your vote is important — use it. Not voting is not a protest; it’s a concession.

Don Spurling

Wilmington