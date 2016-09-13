Meanings of ‘patriotism’ and ‘free speech’

Having ready the letter, “In defense of right of free speech” in the Sept. 9 News Journal, I continue to be amazed at those who see only their own view of “free speech.”

The interpretation of the 2nd Amendment as it is written is called “a shrill resistance of any effort to reasonably legislate sensible gun ownership.”

Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem is deemed an expression of patriotism for demonstrating his right to “free speech.” The question is asked, “Who is expressing their patriotism more than someone who believes that the Constitution means what it says by guaranteeing the right to say what we believe and protect ourselves against aggression?”

Let me respectfully suggest that the millions who have fought and died for this country and the millions who stand and salute the flag might be more patriotic than some multi-millionaire sports figure who deliberately insults his country by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

As to the cited quotes by Voltaire — “I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it” and “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” — we agree.

Cary Hodson

New Vienna