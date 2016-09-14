Thanks for great Blan fishing derby

The Blanchester Parks and Recreation held its First Annual Youth Fishing Derby on Sept. 3 at the reservoir. It was a success. But, it could not have been possible without the generous support from some of the amazing local businesses we have in our little town.

As always, we were excited by the support we received from everyone. We are so appreciative for the continued support of some of our “regulars” and excited to welcome our new donors on board! There were a lot of very happy kids out there on Saturday, and the following businesses helped make that possible: BDK Feed, American Showa, Baker House Animal Hospital, Mr. Wrench, Morgan Insurance, First National Bank of Blanchester, Caplinger Sales and Service, Falgner Realty, Advance Auto Parts, Autozone, Home Depot, Bass Pro Shops, Rocky Kris and Brighton Morris, Tim Miracle, and Curless Printing.

In addition, we would also like to thank the following people who helped make the day run smoothly: Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47 — Shane Ott, Jared and Jeremy Willison and Leo Burkhart, Blanchester Police Department, Blanchester Life Squad, and Mayor John Carman.

To the Board of Public Affairs: The biggest thank you of all! Without your support, it definitely would not have been possible. We appreciate your trust in us by allowing us to hold the event at the reservoir.

Thank you again, from the Blanchester Parks and Recreation Staff and Board:

Terry McCrone, Director; Paul Jackson, Chairman; Jack Fisher, Vice Chairman; Tina Fischer, Secretary; Tom Lee, Member; Krista Jennett, Member