A thank you to the community

This Sunday at 2 p.m. a free showing of the Academy Award-nominated movie “Honor Flight” will be held at the Murphy Theatre. This is the Clinton County Honor Flight Committee’s thank you for the outpouring of support for our local veterans by our wonderful community. Please come and see what our veterans will have the opportunity to experience during the Oct. 1 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

In addition to the movie, you will also be able to see special artwork created by our local high school students. You will not want to miss this event.

The committee wishes to thank everyone who has been involved in making this Clinton County Honor Flight project so successful.

Jack Powell

Chairman, Clinton County Honor Flight Committee

Wilmington