Thanks from Festival of Wreaths

The United Way of Clinton County thanks the following local businesses for your wreath donation in our 1st Annual Festival of Wreaths: Clinton County Elderly Services, Council on Aging, Premier Solutions, Alternatives to Violence, Clinton County Health Department, Stillwater Stables, Quali-Tee Design, Lowes, Wilmington Parks & Recreation, Clinton County Homemakers & Nursing Home Guild, Clinton County Master Gardeners, The Murphy Theatre, Palo Fabrics, R+L Carriers, 4C for Children, Wilmington Middle School Art Club, Collett Propane, Salt Supply and Seal Coating, Swindler and Sons, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake, Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Clinton County Port Authority, Country View Pet Hospital, Wilmington College, Clinton-Massie Local Schools, Peoples Bank, Adecco, Rome Jewelers, Wagonseller, Foley, Hollingsworth & Co. CPAs, Vital Fitness, Shoelaces Catering, Shoe Sensation, For A Song And A Story, East Clinton High School, Leadership Clinton Class of 2017 LC 30, South Street Wine Cellar, Strength & Dignity Boutique, Shoppes at the Old Mill, Home Again II, Louderback & Drake, Clinton County Visitors & Conventions Bureau, UPS, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and Clinton County Farmers Market.

Thank you for helping make this event a great success. Clinton County showed its creativity with more than 70 wreaths donated that were available for bidding through our online auction. Wreaths were displayed at the United Way office, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Rome Jewelers, Everyday Chic Boutique, WALH 106.7FM and Veracruz Mexican Restaurant. Thank you kindly for helping us display our wreaths for community members to view and bid on their favorite.

All wreaths were beautiful and unique — there was something for everyone. Every single wreath sold at auction and all proceeds raised stayed local. Thank you everyone for your support!

United Way of Clinton County