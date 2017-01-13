Hollywood and politics

Mr. Abernathy (in the Jan. 12 News Journal column) gave us an interesting perspective on Hollywood, asserting that “there is only one political philosophy permitted in Hollywood.” He was referencing the “angry liberals” and Hollywood award shows where celebrities like Meryl Streep take the opportunity to malign those on the other side of the political aisle — those “conservatives.”

He said, “A theory has long existed that particularly great actors are, well, particularly great because they are themselves empty vessels (not much going on upstairs), and that emptiness uniquely positions them to fill the void with the personality or characteristics of others, as supplied to them by writers and directors.”

I think, rather, that the “liberal mind” is beset by a greater malady — it is the absence of acknowledgment of Law. He has no Standard by which to judge the issues that come before him. It is not that he is empty “upstairs” mentally but that he without that Law (of God) which guides mind and spirit into Truth and Justice.

Michael Bray

Wilmington