To voters that agree with marchers

Here are some questions you may wish to consider:

Did you march on Jan. 21? Do you agree with the marchers? Local Democrats do agree with the marchers.

Will you come to a meeting at the General Denver on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.? Will you attend a dinner at the City Hall Moyer Room on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.? Cost is $15; call to make reservations by Friday at 937-725-0472 or 937-584-5219.

Are you registered to vote? The Board of Elections is located in the County Courthouse at 46 S. South St., phone 937-382-3537.

Paul W. Skogstrom

Clarksville