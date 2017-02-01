Call on president to rescind order

I would like to thank Rep. Steve Stivers for speaking out against President Trump’s executive order barring the immigration of individuals from seven different Middle Eastern countries.

Protecting the rights of immigrants that come to the United States is something that I strongly believe in. Matthew 25:35 states, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” If we are to consider ourselves a Christian nation we must welcome the stranger and recognize immigrants as human beings that have rights and dignity that we as Americans should respect.

I would like to urge Rep. Steve Stivers to call on the president to rescind this executive order completely.

Mathew Hursey

Wilmington