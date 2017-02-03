Follow the oil, and the money

The Keystone Pipeline is being built by a Canadian company to carry low-grade crude oil to the Gulf of Mexico to be sold on the open market. The only benefit to Americans will about 1,000 jobs for a few months to lay the line, then about 50 jobs to monitor it for any leaks that will probably happen sooner or later. The pipes are already on-site, so American-made pipes won’t be used.

It’s interesting that House representatives who voted for the bill on average received 13 times more in oil and gas contributions ($45,375) than those who voted against it ($3,549). Democratic representatives who voted for the bill received, on the average, $18,141, roughly five times the $3,444 received by those who voted against the bill.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington