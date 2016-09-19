22 teams take part in Ken Briggs Memorial tournament

The team of Ron Rudduck, Kyle Rudduck, Bob Morgan and Brian Mudd won the third annual Ken Briggs Memorial Golf Tournament at the Majestic Springs Golf Course. Altogether, there were 22 teams in the field.

Following the July 30 event, awards were presented on the picnic patio. Tyler Johnston and Mike Ledford shared longest drive honors; and Shane Ross and Larry Taylor earned closest-to-the-pin recognition.

The proceeds from these golf outings are given each year to organizations that were important to Ken. The first year, the money was divided among several youth athletic organizations in the local area.

The Sabina United Methodist Church received a contribution after the second golf outing.

This year, proceeds will provide for a freshman basketball team at Fayetteville Schools, support their golf team, and provide funds for participation fees for their student-athletes who may need financial assistance.

Those who supported the third annual event are Premier Feeds, Accurate Soils, Luttrell Trucking, Sams Meats and Deli, Oak View Farms, Rich’s Pool Service, The Haines Agency/Terry Richard, Uhl’s Family Food Service (in honor of the Uhl’s basketball team that Ken was a member of years ago), Collett Farms/Pioneer Seeds, Cincinnati Milacron/Pete and Carol Fentress, Bill and Mary K. Howard and family, Edward Jones Financial/Matt Greene, Metal Roof Consultants/Brad and Chuck Howard, McGraw Brothers Lawn Care/Jeremy and Tim McGraw, ASC Warranty/Bob and Clayton Morgan, Phil and Vicki Snow, Rose Excavating Inc./Mike Rose, and Modern Woodmen of America/Matt Moore.

The family of Ken Briggs said they appreciate very much the matching funds that Modern Woodmen of America is donating.

From left are three of the four members of the winning team — Bob Morgan, Ron Rudduck and Kyle Rudduck; plus Ryan Briggs, who is Ken Briggs' son. Not pictured from the winning team is Brian Mudd.