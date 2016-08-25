Trace trips up Lady Astros in SCOL volleyball

EBER — In a tight contest, the East Clinton volleyball team was defeated by Miami Trace 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match.

“The scores show that it was a close game, but we did not play volleyball the way we know how,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We came out flat and had nine service errors. That’s a difficult thing to overcome. We’re looking forward to fixing it for Saturday.”

Logan Peterman had an ace, 11 assists and three digs. Mindy Bean had three aces, five kills and six digs. Kenzie Campbell had three aces, a kill, seven blocks and nine digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had two aces, two kills, two blocks and two digs.

Paige Lilly had an ace, five kills and 18 digs. Kaitlin Durbin had six kills and 10 digs. Lacey Peterman had 10 digs while Sydney Landrum had three digs and Carrie Pickering had two digs.

