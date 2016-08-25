Lady Hurricane outlast Lady Falcons in SCOL tennis 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday to pick up a 3-2 South Central Ohio League tennis victory on the Lebanon Road courts.

Emma Schroeder won at third singles and then Wilmington swept the doubles courts for the victory.

The Lady Hurricane is now 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the SCOL.

Hailey Clayborn and Anne Thompson won in singles matches for the Lady Falcons in three sets. Both players are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SCOL matches.

WHS coach Doug Cooper said Clayborn is the most improved player in the league among the teams he’s seen thus far.

SUMMARY

August 25, 2016

@Clinton-Massie HS

Wilmington 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn (CM) def Veronica Ilg 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

• Anne Thompson (CM) def Sophie Reed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

• Emma Schroeder (W) def Morgan Edgar 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

• Allie Kees, Katie Schroeder def Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb 6-2, 6-2

• Kalista Adkins, Emily Davis def Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly 6-2, 6-1

Junior Varsity

• Raelee Shultz, Nina Lazic (CM) def Zane Bekheet, Joanna Gonzalez 8-6

• Averi Vance, Annie Osborne (W) def Madison Morgan, Anna Uurto 8-5

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-WHS.CM_.jpg