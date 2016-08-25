East Clinton JV volleyball rips Panthers

EBER — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 3-2 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match.

Coach Samantha McGraw said her squad had great communication, cheering and court coverage.

Miranda Beener had four aces. Sierra Christian and Victoria Jamison had three kills each while Kayla Hall and Camille Hughes had one kill each.

Myah Jones and Rylee Luttrell had solid serving games, McGraw said, and finished with two aces each. Marah Dunn hustled in the back row and finished with three digs, McGraw said.