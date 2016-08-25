Chillicothe blanks East Clinton 5-0 in tennis

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Chillicothe 5-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match on the EC courts.

Coach Doug Stehlin said the pairing of Haley Harrell and Bella Walters played well on the second doubles court.

East Clinton drops to 1-2 on the year.

SUMMARY

August 25, 2016

@East Clinton

Chillicothe 5 East Clinton

Singles

• Kylee Hidy was def by Madeline Digges 1-6, 0-6

• Sydney Michael was def by Carly McClay 1-6, 1-6

• Cassie Parks was def by Natalie Drotleff 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Shelby Michael, Hannah Pickering were def by Jera Copley, Brittany Harper 1-6, 1-6

• Haley Harrell, Bella Walters were def by Hanna Kessler, Heidi Arth 4-6, 4-6