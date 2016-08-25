McClain holds off Massie in SCOL volleyball

GREENFIELD — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team battled but came up on the short end of a 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25 volleyball match with McClain.

The South Central Ohio League loss puts the Lady Falcons at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the league.

“We’re there,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “There’s so much improvement from game to game. Being young like this and playing so many matches together, it’s hard to get practice time to work on things. But we had practice yesterday and everything we worked on was better. But you want more.”

Brooke Rose had 11 points, two aces and seven kills. Hannah Lisle had 11 points, three aces. Haley Conley served nine points with an ace, a kill and 28 assists. Rylee Richardson had nine points, 13 assists.

Tyler Greathouse had five points, three aces, 19 kills and a block. Savannah Myers had 12 kills and two blocks. Faith Cottrell had four kills.

Jocelyn Burton contributed eight kills and five blocks at the net.Paige Burton had three kills and a block.