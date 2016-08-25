Strong 2nd half lifts Blanchester boys 3-1

BLANCHESTER — Dakota Penquite had five saves in goal and recorded a pair of assists as Blanchester defeated Clermont Northeastern 3-1 in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division match at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester is 2-0 with both wins being SBAACN matches.

The Wildcats had the greater ball possession in the first half, coach Troy Ballinger said, but the score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Nevan Coyle netted a penalty kick for the BHS goal. Jacob Burden was tripped from behind on a breakaway in the box which prompted the PK, Ballinger said.

In the second half, Blanchester peppered the CNE goal but failed to score early. Finally, Ballinger said, Penquite assisted on Burden’s goal to make it 2-1 BHS.

Penquite then assisted Sam Schafer on a goal to seal the win.

Balllinger said the BHS defense held strong in the second half while the offense was attacking.

Wesley Mitchell had two saves in goal during the second half for the Wildcats.

